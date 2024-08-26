WhatsApp for iOS spotted testing AR effects and filters for video calls

The latest WhatsApp beta for iOS reveals that the popular messaging platform is testing a new feature that will let users add AR effects and filters to their video calls. The feature is already being tested for Android, and it has now arrived for iOS beta testers.

According to WABetaInfo, the AR effects and filters for the video calls were spotted in WhatsApp beta for iOS v24.17.10.74. Once the feature goes live, users will be able to add filters and backgrounds to their video calls. However, do note that features tested under the beta program don't necessarily mean they will make it to the stable version.

Users will have the option to choose from preset background options, with an additional option to blur the background. The feature will appear whenever the user receives a video call on WhatsApp. Notably, there is also a low-light mode that can be used to enhance visibility and brighten up your face in low-light environments.

image via WABetaInfo

Moreover, there is a touch-up mode that can be used to smooth the skin and apply makeup. If you want to stay natural, you can choose not to apply any AR effects or filters to your video calls on WhatsApp.

Notably, WhatsApp will automatically remember the last setting you used and apply it when placing a new video call, including the selected background and filter. So, if you have found a perfect filter and effect for your video calls, you won't have to select them repeatedly every time you place a video call.

The AR effects and filters feature for video calls is currently available to a limited set of iOS beta testers. If you are on Android, you can also test it if you are enrolled in the WhatsApp beta program, as the feature has been available for a couple of months.