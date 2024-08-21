Get the 4TB and 8TB SanDisk SSD Desk Drives at new all time low prices with digital coupons

SanDisk recently launched a new portable solid state drive for external storage. The SanDisk Desk Drive was released in 4TB and a big 8TB model, and now both have hit new all time low prices at Amazon with the use of digital coupons.

At the moment, the 4TB model, which is already discounted from $379.99 to $329.99 at Amazon, has a $39.60 digital coupon that, when checked, brings down the price of the Desk Drive to $290.39. The 8TB SanDisk Desk Drive, which has a $699.99 MSRP and is discounted to $649.99 at Amazon, has a $50 digital coupon. The use of that coupon brings the price of the 8TB Desk Drive down to $599.99.

Both models of the SanDisk Desk Drive have read speeds of up to 1,000 MB per second, which makes them much faster than normal external hard drives. The design of the Desk Drive, as the name suggests, were created so they could be set up on your work desk, or any desk, while you use them to back up and store files on your PC.

The drives include software so you can set up the SSD to automatically back up your PC files at regular times, so you can quickly get back up and running if something should happen to your PC. It also has a USB Type-C cable that includes a USB Type-C to Type-A adapter so you can connect to most desktop or laptop PCs.

