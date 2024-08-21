Snap up the Razer Huntsman V2 gaming PC keyboard for a new all-time low price of $89.99

We posted about the Razer Huntsman V2 keyboard earlier this year as a quality gaming-themed keyboard. This week, that same keyboard dropped its price on Amazon to reach a new all-time low price, making it an even better choice for PC gamers.

Right now, you can snap up the Razer Huntsman V2 for just $89.99 at Amazon. That's not only its lowest price ever but it's also $110 off its $199.99 MSRP.

The Razer Huntsman V2 is a wired analog optical gaming keyboard. When you get the keyboard you can make manual and custom adjustments to its optical switches for the keys with an actuation range of between 1.5 mm and 3.6 mm. This allows you to change how the keys feel when you press them down, either with a light touch or for a more firm and tactile response for playing games

The keys also support duel step actuation, which means you can set a key up so it performs two tasks or commands with just one keystroke. With the Razer Synapse software, you can also use the Rapid Trigger Mode so you can repeatedly press the same keys for a faster rate.

A PBT material was used for the Huntsman V2 keyboard's keycaps. Razer also used a double-shot molding process for those keys. That means they should be highly rugged and last a long time even with a lot of use.

This keyboard includes a USB 3.0 port for connecting another accessory, such as one of Razer's many gaming mice products. The keys also use customized RBG backlighting that can be customized with Razer's Chroma app.

