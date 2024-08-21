Your Galaxy Watch may soon get an option to disable daily activity alerts

Samsung recently released the fifth beta of the One UI 6 Watch update, and it seems like the latest version has added a much-needed feature for many Galaxy Watch users.

Notably, most smartwatches have a daily activity alert notifications system in place that pushes notifications at regular intervals to remind you to stay fit and active. While this is an important feature for smartwatches, these notifications can sometimes be overly aggressive.

The good news for Galaxy Watch users is that the latest One UI 6 Watch Beta brings an option to disable daily activity notification alerts. These alerts show up when the wearer is inactive, however, they don't always make sense. For example, you may be sleeping when you receive the alert notification.

A Reddit user, Enjinr, first spotted a dedicated Daily Activity alert toggle, which when turned off, disables the notifications. This toggle was seen in the One UI 6 Watch Beta running on older Galaxy watches and can be found under the Health settings on the watch. If you wish to download this beta update and get rid of the annoying notifications, then you need to sign up on Samsung's website.

image via Enjinr on Reddit

Those who are using the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Watch7 or the Galaxy Watch Ultra, have been particularly annoyed by these Daily Activity notification alerts.

Unfortunately, both the smartwatches run One UI 6 out of the box, and the feature is only available on One UI 6 Watch Beta.

The Galaxy Watch 7 comes with the latest Samsung W1000 processor. On top of this, Samsung has also updated the health sensor design to improve health tracking accuracy. Sadly, because of this change, the Wireless PowerShare feature doesn't work on the Galaxy Watch7. In fact, it is the same case for the premium Galaxy Watch Ultra as well.