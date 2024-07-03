Get the 55-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni with the Fire TV Soundbar for an all new low price

If you want to get a new smart TV for your living room, bedroom, or any other room in your home, it's also smart to get a good soundbar so you don't have to deal with your TV's usually inferior onboard speakers. Right now, you can get the 55-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni smart television with the Fire TV Soundbar together for a new low price.

At the moment, the 55-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni smart TV is bundled with the Fire TV Soundbar for $468.98. That's a huge $200 discount compared to the purchase of each product separately for $669.98.

The Fire TV Omni is a 4K 3,840 x 2,160 resolution smart television with support for HDR 10 and HLG standards for a superior picture compared to normal 1080p TVs. It uses the Fire TV operating system to access all the major paid and free streaming services, and it can also access the Amazon Luna cloud gaming service with a supported game controller. You also get four HDMI ports, including one that supports eArc when connecting a soundbar.

The Amazon Fire TV Soundbar that comes with this bundle supports both DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio for a solid audio experience. It's been made to connect and work seamlessly with Fire TV products. You can also stream audio from your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth with the soundbar.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.