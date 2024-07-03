Pre-ordering Galaxy Z Flip6 or Galaxy Z Fold6 could get you the Galaxy Buds3 Pro for free

Next week, we will see the grand debut of the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6, along with the Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Ring, and the Galaxy Buds3 series. The Unpacked event will happen at the Louvre Museum in Paris.

Last week, it was reported that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6 are expected to hit the stores in late July. The calculation behind this is that after their official unveil on July 10, there will be a week-long pre-sale or pre-order period. Afterward, there will also be a three-day pre-opening sales period.

So, after roughly 10-12 days of their official debut, the Galaxy Z Flip6 and Galaxy Z Fold6 could grace the stores sometime around July 21 or 22. Now, new pre-order information has appeared, courtesy of tipster Roland Quandt, that Samsung could give you the latest Galaxy product for free as a pre-order gift for pre-ordering the Galaxy Z Flip6 or the Galaxy Z Fold6.

According to a post by Quandt on X, Samsung could give the latest Galaxy Buds3 Pro earphones as a free pre-order gift. The company is expected to ship the Galaxy Buds3 Pro with the latest foldables as a pre-order gift. However, this may not be true for all regions and could vary by country and network carrier.

Samsung will give you a pair of Galaxy Buds3 Pro on the house when buying the Z Fold6 or Z Flip6. Isn't that nice? — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) July 3, 2024

If this becomes true, then getting the latest Galaxy Buds3 Pro for free can lure customers into purchasing the upcoming premium foldables. The Galaxy Buds3 Pro could be an interesting gift because this year, Samsung is going away with the in-ear style. Instead, the company has reportedly gone ahead with a stem-like design for the Galaxy Buds3 series, similar to Apple AirPods.

The Galaxy Buds3 Pro could also offer pinch and squeeze gestures for controlling different playback and call functions. It is also rumored that the Galaxy Buds3 Pro could come with a rubber tip for the in-ear part and could have blue and orange markings to differentiate the left and right earphones.

One of the most interesting touches this year on the Galaxy Buds3 Pro is speculated to be the "Blade Light" on the stems. There is no clarity on how it will work, though. The charging case has also been redesigned and is similar to the Apple AirPods charging case.