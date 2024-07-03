China's 3C certification confirms battery specs of Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch7

Next week, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip6 and the Galaxy Z Fold6, along with the Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Ring, and the Galaxy Buds3 series, at the Unpacked event scheduled for July 10 at the Louvre Museum in Paris.

Ahead of their official debut in Paris, the Galaxy Watch7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra have picked up China's 3C (China Compulsory Certification). The certification confirms various details about both devices, including battery specifications and the design of the upcoming smartwatches.

Notably, the certification shows off the design of the Galaxy Watch7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra models. As per the 3C certification (via ITHome), the Galaxy Watch Ultra sports a squarish-circle design, which surfaced earlier in a design leak.

image via ITHome

The document also confirms that the Galaxy Watch Ultra packs a 590mAh battery, which corroborates a previous leak. Moreover, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is listed to be compatible with LTE networks and has eSIM support.

The Galaxy Watch7, on the other hand, rocks the same design as its previous models, which is again confirmed by earlier leaks. The battery on the device is listed to be 417mAh and the smartwatch supports LTE and eSIM functionality in China.

image via ITHome

The battery specs of the Galaxy Watch7 Chinese variant are a bit different compared to the global model. As per previous leaks, the Galaxy Watch7 44mm model is said to include a 425mAh battery, while the 40mm variant is said to include a 300mAh battery.

Recently, all the other Galaxy products including Galaxy Watch7, Galaxy Watch Ultra, and the Galaxy Buds3 series, were leaked in high-quality renders. The Galaxy Watch7 Bluetooth model is rumored to cost €314.49 (roughly $336), whereas the 44mm model could cost €344.99 (approximately $369). The Galaxy Watch Ultra is expected to cost roughly $737, a bit lower compared than its competition, the Apple Watch Ultra 2.