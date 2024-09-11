Get the 64GB Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for its lowest price, with or without lock screen ads

One of the most affordable 8-inch tablets, the Amazon Fire HD 8, has just dropped to its lowest price. That includes both the version with lock screen ads and the one without those ads.

You can get the 64GB version of the Amazon Fire HD 8 right now for $59.99 with the lock screen ads. That's a huge $70 discount from its $129.99 MSRP and its lowest price. You can also get the same tablet without lock screen ads for $74.99, which is also a $70 discount compared to its $144.99 MSRP.

Aside from the lock screen differences, the hardware and software specs for this tablet are the same. It has a 1,280 x 800 resolution, a hexacore 2.0 GHz processor, and 2 GB of RAM. There's also a microSD card slot, which can expand the tablet's storage up to 1TB.

The tablet can last up to 13 hours on a single charge. It also has a 2MP camera on both the front and back, so you can use it to sign into an online video meeting or to take home movies and videos.

This tablet is great for watching media while on the go, with apps like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and others. You can also play mobile games on the tablet or download the Amazon Luna app to stream and play console and PC games. The tablet comes in black or denim.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.