14TB Western Digital Gold HDD drops to a new all-time low price

If you are looking for a high-capacity HDD for your business or home NAS, check out Western Digital's Gold lineup. This lineup offers high-reliability hard drives with capacities of up to 24TB. Right now, the 14TB model is selling at its lowest price on Amazon, allowing everyone to get a lot of storage for less.

The Western Digital Gold HDD lineup is a solid option for customers in heavy-load environments. Western Digital optimized its hard drives so that they can deliver up to 2.5M hours of mean time between failures (MTBF). These 3.5-inch SATA CMR hard drives working at 7200 RPM also feature advanced monitoring and vibration correction systems to ensure reliable and sustained performance in high-vibration environments, such as servers or network-attached storage.

In addition, each drive with 12TB and more is filled with helium to reduce drag and power consumption (helium is less dense than air and thus creates less drag or resistance when platters are spinning).

Other specs include 512MB of cache, an operating temperature of 5-60C, and a five-year limited warranty from Western Digital. Speed-wise, you can expect the 14 Western Digital Gold hard drive to hit about 262MB/s. As for TBW, the drive is rated for 550TB/year.

14TB Western Digital Gold Enterprise-class HDD - $311.99 | 11% off on Amazon US

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.