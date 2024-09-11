Sony will soon sell refurbished PS5 consoles and controllers for discounts

On Tuesday, Sony officially announced the PlayStation 5 Pro console. The upcoming enhanced version of the PS5 is supposed to offer better graphics while maintaining a frame rate of 60fps. It also will have a huge price tag of $699.99 in the US when preorders begin on September 26, ahead of its launch date of November 7.

However, if you just want to get a regular PS5 console, Sony is also preparing to sell what it calls "Certified Refurbished" models directly on the PlayStation site.

The newly discovered listing for these consoles (via GameSpot) claims they will be "as good as new" if people choose to buy one. The advantage is that you will be getting a console that is priced lower than if you had purchased a completely new PS5 console.

Another page on the PlayStation site has more info on these refurbished consoles:

Every PlayStation certified refurbished product completes a rigorous recertification process that includes full testing that meets the same functional standards as new PlayStation products. Your certified refurbished product works like new. You will receive a product that works like new with genuine PlayStation replacement parts (as needed) that has been thoroughly cleaned, inspected and tested. All Certified Refurbished products will come with the necessary accessories, cables and manuals.

The page adds that these consoles will come with the standard one-year warranty available for all new PS5 consoles. Also, the "as good as new" PS5 consoles will come in their own packaging that identifies them as a "certified refurbished" product.

The page shows that the PS5 digital refurbished edition will sell for $349.99, while the normal PS5, with the disc drive, will sell for $399.99 in the refurbished state. Sony will also sell refurbished DualSense wireless controllers for $59.99. Ironically, Sony quietly increased the "new" DualSense wireless controller price from $69.99 to $74.99.

There's no word yet on when these PS5 refurbished products will go on sale, but we would expect that it will be very soon, as the holiday shopping season is approaching.