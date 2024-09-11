Dead Island 2 Ultimate Edition is coming Oct. 22 with a free content update

The zombie action game sequel Dead Island 2 was one of the few bright spots in terms of sales for publisher Embracer in 2023. This week, it and the game's developer, Dambuster Studios, announced that they will release Dead Island 2: Ultimate Edition on October 22.

The Ultimate Edition is for people who have yet to buy Dead Island 2. It will include the main game, both of its paid story expansion packs (Haus and Sola), and a number of cosmetic weapon and skin packs.

In addition, the Ultimate Edition will also have the latest free content update for the game, which will be released on October 22 as well for people who have already bought Dead Island 2. The Patch 6 update will include a new co-op horde gameplay mode called Neighborhood Watch.

The mode puts players in the role of college students called the Bobcats, who have four days to get their fraternity house ready for a swarm of zombies. Dambuster states:

Initially, you and your friends complete a variety of missions, setting traps, and stockpiling weapons as you prepare your defenses. Then, on the fifth and final day, the zombie onslaught begins! If your defenses, skills, and teamwork are up to the task, you might just live to tell the tale. Best of all, you’ll constantly be unlocking abilities to make your next run more successful and exciting than the last.

The Patch 6 update will also add a new location, the Venice Canals, in the game, along with some new weapons. Finally, the update will add the New Game+ mode. After you finish the main game, you can play it again with your established characters and weapons, along with a new level cap and a new skill slot. However, there will be an increase in the game's difficulty and some new zombie enemies to take down.

Dead Island 2: Ultimate Edition will be released for the PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, along with the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X consoles.