AMD Ryzen 5 8500G offers plenty of GPU and CPU power at just $149

A processor with powerful built-in graphics may be a good option for budget-conscious customers or those who want a solution that can handle light gaming without breaking the wallet. The AMD Ryzen 5 8500G is one such option, and it is now available on Amazon for just $149.99 or 17% off.

The Ryzen 5 8500G is a mid-range processor for the AM5 platform. It has six cores and 12 threads for CPU-heavy tasks and games and operating clocks of up to 5GHz. It works with all modern AM5 motherboards and DDR5 memory (there is no DDR4 support on the AM5 socket).

Besides offering a decent number of modern Zen 4 cores, the Ryzen 5 8500G gives you powerful built-in graphics. The AMD Radeon 740M has four cores operating at 2,800Mhz, which is plenty for light gaming at 1080p and graphics-intensive tasks. Also, having a modern GPU enables you to connect to up to four high-resolution monitors with the latest standards, encode and decode videos, and use features like AMD FreeSync, HDR, Miracast, and more.

The Ryzen 5 8500G has a TDP of just 65W, which means it does not require beefy cooling to keep its temperatures under control. As for cache, you get 16MB of L3 cache.

