Get the Asus ROG Rapture Wi-Fi 7 quad-band wireless gaming router for a new low price

Wi-Fi 7 wireless routers are becoming more commonplace. They also tend to look the same. What if you got a Wi-Fi 7 router that not only offered excellent wireless performance at home but also looked cool? Asus has such a router, and it just hit a new low price.

Right now, the Asus ROG Rapture GT-BE98 Pro Wi-Fi 7 wireless router is priced at $659.99 at Amazon. That's not only its lowest price ever, but it is also $140 off its $799.99 MSRP.

In terms of performance, the router has four wireless bands: a 2.4 GHz band with download speeds of up to 1,376 Mbps, a 5 GHz band with speeds of up to 5,764 Mbps, and two 6 GHz bands, each with speeds of up to 11,539 Mbps. Since this is a Wi-Fi 7 router, it also supports the many new features this wireless standard brings with it. That includes the ultrawide 320 MHz channel bandwidth, Multi-Link Operation (MLO) and more.

The router has eight external antennas, and inside, there's a quad-core 2.6 GHz processor. The router's design includes heatsinks, a heat plate, and a vent on top to keep things cool even during high network loads. If you want wired connections for games or other devices, the router features two 10G ports, including one dedicated to gaming devices. It also has four 2.5G ports. Finally, the router has special lighting and color effects that you can customize with the Asus mobile app

