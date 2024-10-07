500GB Crucial P3 Plus SSD is 47% off, now available for just $36.99

Although SSD prices are still higher than they used to be at the beginning of this year, many manufacturers are slashing the prices of their drives, offering customers compelling options for upgrades. The Crucial P3 Plus, a snappy Gen 4 NVMe SSD, is now available on Amazon with a massive 47% discount.

The Crucial P3 Plus SSD lineup offers fast and affordable drives with storage capacities from 500GB to 4TB. The 500GB model is currently at its lowest price this year. The drive uses a PCIe Gen 4 interface (it is also backward compatible with Gen 3 motherboards but the speed will be lower) and operates at speeds of up to 5000 MB/s sequential read and 4,200 MB/s sequential write. Random speed is rated at up to 460K IOPS.

Crucial says this inexpensive SSD can transfer data 8.9 times faster than SATA drives and 43% faster than the fastest PCIe Gen 3-based SSD.

The 500GB Crucial P3 Plus solid-state drive has a five-year limited warranty and 110TB TBW endurance. The mean time between failures is rated at 1.5 million hours. You can install the P3 Plus into any desktop PC with an NVMe port (Gen 3, Gen 4, or Gen 5), and a laptop or tablet that supports M.2280-sized NVMe drives.

500GB Crucial P3 Plus PCIe Gen 4 SSD - $36.99 | 47% off on Amazon US

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

