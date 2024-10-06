Get the Razer Viper V2 Pro wireless mouse for an all-new low price of $79.99

PC mice made specifically for gaming are still a big part of Razer's accessory and hardware business. Right now, you can get one of their best wireless mice for an all-new low price at Amazon.

Right now you can get the black-colored version of the Razer Viper V2 Pro wireless gaming mouse for $79.99 at Amazon. That's not only its lowest price to date but also a big $70 discount from its normal $149.99 MSRP.

Anyone looking for a high-end gaming mouse will likely be happy with the 30,000 DPI optical sensor on the Razer Viper V2 Pro. It offers very accurate tracking for PC gaming and you can make changes to the DPI setting on the fly with a dedicated button/

The two main mouse buttons use optical switches which will last up to 90 million clicks, and they still offer a more tactile feel that many gamers prefer. The mouse has Razer's own Hyperspeed Wireless technology which it says offers very low latency for hardcore PC gamers. It should last up to 80 hours on a single charge. You can also use the mouse's USB charging cable to connect and use it with a wired connection.

The mouse weighs just 59g. That should make it easier to move on your mouse pad, which again could be a big advantage in online gaming matches.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals.

