Codeium enhances UX with customizable font sizes and redesigned chat interface

Ever since ChatGPT launched a few years back, generative AI tools have been put to use in some interesting ways. One way is to assist in writing code. The most popular of these tools is Microsoft's GitHub Copilot and another is Codeium, which has the added benefit of a free tier, unlike GItHub Copilot.

Codeium now shared some updates on what it has recently released, including a conversation history overhaul, faster load times, and several quality-of-life updates. Here is a list of the release notes:

Smarter Chat and Enhanced UX Redesigned Chat Interface: The Settings tab is now located in the gear icon at the top right, and the Context tab can be accessed via the Advanced button next to the chat input.

Conversation History Overhaul: The chat history has been redesigned for more intuitive navigation, making it easier to revisit past conversations.

Font Size Customization: The font size can now be adjusted via the Settings panel, offering greater flexibility for different workflows.

Chat Input Footer Redesign: We’ve revamped the chat input footer for a cleaner, more intuitive design. Performance and Stability Improvements In addition to the chat upgrades, this month’s update includes several fixes and optimizations to improve overall stability:

Long Chat Message Fix: Resolved an issue where long chat messages would cause crashes.

Streamed Response Handling: In case of an error during a streamed chat response, the system will now revert to the most recent valid state, ensuring you don’t lose progress.

Faster Load Times: We’ve implemented optimistic rendering in the chat client, reducing initial load times and eliminating the need for the chat panel to reload when reopened. Quality of Life Updates This month’s update also includes a series of UI and UX improvements designed to enhance your daily use of Codeium:

Command Diff Fixes: Fixed a bug where rejecting command diffs sometimes deleted newlines.

JupyterLab 4 Enhancements: JupyterLab 4 now saves API keys in a file, improving the authentication experience for data scientists and Jupyter users.

In addition to these new features and fixes, the company recently introduced a Pro Tier, a new subscription plan that unlocks additional capabilities for individual developers, including fast autocomplete, unlimited access to large models like Claude 3.5 Sonnet, GPT-4o, and its Llama 3.1 405B-based model in Chat without usage caps, and uncapped reasoning, which better handles expanded context lengths and supports unrestricted code indexing. This plan costs $10 per month or $8.33 per month when billed annually.

While the Pro Tier is great for those who need it, Codeium maintains its Free plan for individuals, and the company plans to keep this going forever. The free plan includes unlimited rapid AI autocomplete suggestions, unlimited in-editor AI chats, unlimited AI command instructions, no training on non-permissive data, basic context awareness, limited indexing limits, attribution filtering, encryption in transit, optional zero-day retention, and access to the Discord community.

Source: Codeium