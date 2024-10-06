Google Pixel Watch 3 LTE 45 mm is now available for just $399

Google launched its latest flagship smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 3, in August. It features several improvements and a new, larger-size option. The 45mm Pixel Watch 3 LTE variant is now available for just $399 (down from $499) from Amazon US.

The Pixel Watch 3 boasts a display that's twice as bright as its predecessor, with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. Its LTPO display automatically adjusts to as low as 1 nit in dark environments for optimal viewing. Google has also reduced the bezel size, resulting in a 40% larger screen on the 45mm model and a 10% increase for the 41mm version compared to the Pixel Watch 2. Power efficiency is enhanced by refresh rates that can drop to just 1Hz in always-on-display mode.

Google has also focused on software enhancements to extend battery life. Wear OS 5 now utilizes machine learning to automatically detect sleep and activate Bedtime Mode to conserve power. Combined with a new and improved Battery Saver Mode and a 35% larger battery, the Pixel Watch 3 offers up to 36 hours of battery life. It also charges 20% faster than its predecessor.

The Pixel Watch 3 introduces a groundbreaking safety feature: Loss of Pulse Detection. This industry-first technology can detect when the wearer's heart stops beating and automatically contact emergency services with an automated message and location information.

Beyond these key features, the Pixel Watch 3 is equipped with essential Google apps. Users can access Google Maps offline and utilize Google Wallet for payments, transit, and more.

With its impressive upgrades and focus on safety and functionality, the Google Pixel Watch 3 is a compelling choice in the smartwatch market. You can order the new Pixel Watch 3 LTE 45mm for $399 here from Amazon US.

