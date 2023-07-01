Get the Corsair MP600 Mini 1TB small form factor SSD for its lowest price of $99.99

Valve is holding its annual Summer Sale Event for the next couple of weeks. Among the deep discounts you can get for tons of great PC games, there's also a rare 20 percent discount for the Steam Deck portable gaming PC.

Unfortunately, the onboard storage of the Steam Deck still tops out at 512GB, which means that the device could fill up pretty quickly with all the new PC games you will get during the sale.

The good news is that it's pretty easy to upgrade the device's storage. One of the best solutions is the recently launched Corsair 1TB MP600 Mini internal SSD. It's currently available for its lowest price ever at $99.99 at both Amazon and also at Newegg.

The PCIe Gen4 Corsair 1TB MP600 Mini uses the M.2 2230 form factor, which not only makes it great for expanding the Steam Deck but also other small form factor PCs, including the ASUS ROG Ally, and even laptops and PC-based tablets like Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro 9.

It has both read and write performance of up to 4,800 MB/s and is compatible with older PCIe Gen3 devices, which opens the SSD up to be used in a larger number of PCs. It also comes with a five-year warranty along with its free Corsair SSD Toolbox software.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals.

