GEEKNUC offering the Intel NUC 12 Serpent Canyon Windows 11 Mini PC for the lowest price





GEEKNUC reached out to to let us know of a discount on their site that basically means you can score any of the three models of the Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast Serpent Canyon for the lowest price anywhere in the United States.

Upon checking out and entering a promo code, this gets you an additional $50 off the price on two models. Below are the full specifications of the Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast Serpent Canyon.

Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast Serpent Canyon Dimensions

337 x 129 x 317mm CPU Intel Core i7-12700H (14 Cores, 20 Threads, 36 MB Cache, up to 4.7GHz Graphics Intel Arc A770M Graphics Memory 32GB/64GB DDR4-3200 SODIMMs Storage 1TB/2TB NVMe PCle M.2 SSD (Kingston SSD OM8PDP3 Series) Operating System Windows 11 Pro Bluetooth Bluetooth® v5.2 Ethernet Intel 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet (2.5GbE) Wireless LAN Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX1690i Kensington Lock Yes Adapter Full modular - 750W 80+ Gold SFX 12VO internal power supply with geo-specific C13 AC cords I/O Ports 6 x USB 3.2 Type A ports

2 x Thunderbolt 4 (Type C)

1 x SDXC card reader

1 x 3.5 mm headphone jack

1 x RJ45 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port

1 x HDMI 2.1 TMDS port

2 x DisplayPort 2.0

1 x DC jack

1 x Power button

Aside from the Barebone choice, which does not include memory, storage or a Windows 11 Pro license, the other two configurations do come with a Windows 11 Pro license that is pre-installed.

GEEKNUC also wanted to point out that, as an Intel partner and Titanium member, GEEKNUC guarantees that all Intel NUCs are brand new and genuine, and include a full 3-year warranty and 30-day no-questions-asked returns.

Here's the breakdown of the prices when using NUC12SNK50 during checkout.

This puts the barebone configuration price nearly 30% cheaper than Amazon and Walmart. GEEKNUC told us they intend to provide consumers with Intel NUC products at the lowest prices anywhere in the United States of America this summer.

