Get this Seagate IronWolf 12TB NAS hard drive for its all-time low price of $189.99

Using NAS (Network Attached Storage) setups used to be just for businesses, or for home network enthusiasts. However, we are beginning to see more and more consumers buy NAS cases and hard drives for things like PC backups, and especially for streaming media.

More people are ripping the contents off of their Blu-ray or UHD 4K Blu-ray discs and putting them into NAS hard drives for local streaming.

If you have a NAS enclosure, you will also need some NAS-optimized hard drives to install for your storage needs. Right now, the 12TB Seagate Ironwolf NAS drive is discounted to just $189.99 at Amazon.

That's a match for its lowest price ever, and a big $70 discount from its normal $259.99 price tag. For its current discounted price, you might consider buying more than one of them.

Indeed, the Seagate Ironwolf hard drive is made for NAS bays of up to 8 HHD slots. The drive itself has a cache of up to 256 MB, and a data transfer rate of up to 6Gbps.

According to Seagate, the Ironwolf hard drive offers owners "less wear and tear, little to no noise/vibration, no lags or downtime" for solid performance.

The IronWolf Health Management system helps to keep track of the hard drive's performance, and Seagate also offers a five-year warranty along with access to three years of Rescue Data Recovery Services. You can also get the 8TB version of the same hard drive for the price of $139.99.

