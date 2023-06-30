Prime members can get the latest Amazon Echo Buds wireless earbuds for just $34.99

Today is the last day of June, but it's also less than two weeks to go before Amazon Prime Day 2023 arrives. Amazon's annual sale event is being held this year from July 11-12 for Amazon Prime subscribers.

If you want to take advantage of all the big discounts, you need to sign up for Amazon Prime, which still has a 30-day free trial.

Even though Amazon Prime Day is still days away, Amazon is pricing some of its in-house devices at all-time lows for Prime members.

That's the case for the 2023 edition of the Amazon Echo Buds wireless earbuds. They are available for just $34.99 for Prime members only right now. That's $15 off its normal $49.99 MSRP.

These Bluetooth 5.2 earbuds include 12mm drivers, which should offer great audio for listening to music, podcasts, audiobooks, and more. It also allows you to connect the earbuds to two devices at the same time, and switch between them automatically. That means you can be listening to music, and then switch to an incoming phone call.

They also support Dual Connect, which lets you listen with just your left earbud, your right earbud, or both at the same time.

The Amazon Echo Buds will also automatically pause your audio if one or both of them are removed from your ear. When you put them back inside, a single tap resumes where you left off.

The Amazon Echo Buds last up to five hours on a single charge. With the included charging case, that can be expanded to up to 20 hours. You can also listen for up to two hours with just a quick 15-minute charging session.

