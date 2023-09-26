Get the Logitech MX Keys wireless keyboard for a near all time low price at Amazon

Not everyone needs the features that are available on gaming PC keyboards. Some people may just want a portable keyboard that feels good to type on for hours at work. Logitech, which makes a lot of great gaming PC accessories, also makes some PC products for general use, like the Logitech MX Keys Advanced Wireless Illuminated Keyboard.

At the moment, that keyboard is discounted on Amazon down to just $94.50. That's only 30 cents higher than its all-time low price. It's also well below the normal $119.99 MSRP.

One of the most distinctive features of the Logitech MX Keys keyboard are its keycaps. The spherically dished keys are designed to match your fingertips so you can tap on the keys for hours in comfort.

Each of those keys gets its own backlight for working at night or under low-light conditions. The light also adjusts based on different lighting conditions and they don't light up until your hands approach the keys. This helps the battery on board this wireless keyboard last longer, up to 10 days on a single charge with the backlighting on, or up to five months with the lights turned off.

Speaking of the wireless features, owners can either use Bluetooth connections or connect the included USB wireless receiver to their PC to use the keyboard. If you use more than one PC at home or work, you can pair the keyboard with up to three of them, and switch between them with just one keypress.

Finally, in addition to its low price, buys of the keyboard get a one-month free trial for an Adobe Creative Cloud subscription.

