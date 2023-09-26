Firefox 118 is out with auto web translation, video effects, fonts improvements, and more

Firefox 118 is now available for all users in the Release Channel. The latest feature update introduces several important changes, such as automated web content translation with local processing, font improvements, video effects support in Google Meet, and add-on suggestions for Firefox Suggest users in the United States. There are also traditional security fixes to make your browsing experience safer.

It is worth noting that the Firefox 118.0 release marks the end of support for Firefox 102 Extended Support Release. From now on, version 115 is the only supported ESR release.

What is new in Firefox 118.0?

New Automated translation of web content is now available to Firefox users! Unlike cloud-based alternatives, translation is done locally in Firefox, so that the text being translated does not leave your machine.

Web Audio in Firefox now uses the FDLIBM math library on all systems to improve anonymity with Fingerprint Protection.

The visibility of fonts to websites has been restricted to system fonts and language pack fonts to mitigate font fingerprinting in Private Browsing windows.

Video Effects and background blur are now available to Firefox users on Google Meet! (Note: These effects have also been released retroactively to support Firefox versions back to Firefox 115.)

Firefox Suggest users (US-only at this time) will now be able to see browser add-on suggestions right in the address bar based on their keywords. Fixed Various security fixes. Web Platform 10 new CSS math functions are now supported: round, mod, rem, pow, sqrt, hypot, log, exp, abs, sign.

OpaqueResponseBlocking is now enabled by default.

Developers can find dev-related changes in Firefox 118.0 on a dedicated page. Policy updates and enterprise-specific bug fixes are available in the Firefox for Enterprise 118 Release Notes.

You can download Firefox from the official website. The browser is also available from the Microsoft Store for those using Windows 10 and 11.