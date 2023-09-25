GEEKNUC are discounting the Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast and Intel Nuc 13 Pro by $120

GEEKNUC reached out to let us know of a discount on their site that basically means you can score any of the three models of the Intel Nuc 13 Pro Arena Canyon, as well as on the Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast Serpent Canyon for the lowest price anywhere in the United States with a special coupon.

First up is the slightly older Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast Serpent Canyon, which we did not have the chance to review. Upon checking out and entering a promo code, this gets you an additional $120 off the price on the one i7-12700H, 64GB/2TB configuration.

There's also a discount on the Barebone choice, which does not include memory, storage or a Windows 11 Pro license, the other configuration does come with a Windows 11 Pro license that is pre-installed.

Here's the breakdown of the pricing when using NEOWINNUC120 during checkout.

This puts the barebone configuration price nearly 30% cheaper than Amazon and Walmart.

Next up is the Intel Nuc 13 Pro Arena Canyon, which we reviewed earlier in the summer, is also getting a $120 discount with the same coupon. You can view our findings and the full specs here.

Here's the breakdown of the prices when using NEOWINNUC120 during checkout.

GEEKNUC told us they intend to provide consumers with Intel NUC products at the lowest prices anywhere in the United States of America this summer. GEEKNUC also wanted to point out that, as an Intel partner and Titanium member, they guarantee that all Intel NUCs are brand new and genuine, and include a full 3-year warranty and 30-day no-questions-asked returns.

This special discount ends on September 30th.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.