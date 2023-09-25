Check out this SteelSeries gaming mouse with 256 weight options for its lowest price ever

There are lots of gaming mice products on the market. Many of them promote features like high DPI settings for their optical sensor or their programmable keys. The SteelSeries Rival 650 wireless gaming mouse has those features and it throws in a way to adjust the physical weight of the mouse in hundreds of configurations.

Right now you can purchase the SteelSeries Rival 650 mouse for its lowest price ever on Amazon. It's on sale now for $59.95. That's a big $30.04 discount off its normal $89.99 MSRP.

The SteelSeries Rival 650 does have a TrueMove3 12,000 DPI optical sensor which can be adjusted for the player's personal needs. It has a second sensor that can control the lift-off distance down to 0.5mm. The seven programmable keys are guaranteed to last up to 60 million clicks.

Perhaps the most notable thing about the SteelSeries Rival 650 is that users can make changes to its weight. The sides of the mouse can be removed and different weights can be placed in each side. Gamers have up to 256 different weight combinations to choose from with this mouse.

Other features of the mouse include several different RGB lighting zones, an Arm processor inside that can store things like mouse button setups, and more. The wireless mouse can last up to 24 hours on one charge, and a quick 15-minute charging period will give the mouse over 10 hours of use.

