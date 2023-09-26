Samsung may be planning to move up the Galaxy S24 series launch

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S24 series smartphones next year. Usually we see Samsung holding its first event of the year in March but that stands to change this time around.

According to Ice Universe, Samsung is planning to move up the Galaxy S24 launch timeline to January 2024. The leak was posted on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo which claims that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S24 series on January 18 or some time around that.

Samsung has not officially revealed any details about the Galaxy S24 series. However, we have seen multiple leaks that give us a fair idea about what to expect from Samsung's upcoming flagship phone. According to leaks, Samsung plans to use the Exynos 2400 processor in Asia, Africa, and Europe while Canada, China, and the US variant will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Galaxy S24 will also feature up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. For the camera, we could see the Galaxy S24 series feature up to a whooping 200MP primary unit, which will be paired with a telephoto and an ultra-wide lens.

Furthermore, the Galaxy S24 series may also feature a much brighter screen. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to come with a huge 6.8-inch screen with 3120x1440 resolution and an eye blinding peak brightness of 2500nit. Samsung may also ditch the curved display on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which would be major shift from Samsung's curved design.

Design is not the only thing that is changing with the Galaxy S24 series. Early leaks suggest that Samsung may also be changing its marketing strategy, with the Korean company ditching the Plus model.

There is still a lot of ambiguity surrounding the Galaxy S24 series. However, we expect it to get clearer as we get closer to the launch of the device.