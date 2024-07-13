Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 with a free storage upgrade and a $300 Amazon gift card

This week, Samsung confirmed it will be releasing its next flagship foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold6. We are not going to pretend that this phone isn't extremely expensive, but if you really want it, Amazon is currently offering some nice pre-order bonuses that make it a better value.

Right now, you can purchase the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold6 at Amazon for $1,899.99. Normally that would get you the model with 256 GB of onboard storage. However. for a limited time, you can upgrade to the version with 512 GB of storage at no additional cost. On top of that, the retailer is throwing in a $300 Amazon gift card, again at no additional cost. This means you are saving a total of $420 if you bought the 512 GB version at its regular price and paid for the gift card.

The phone has a main 7.6-inch 2,160 x 1,856 resolution Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that also has a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone's cover screen, when it is folded, is a 6.3-inch 2,376 x 968 Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, and it also has a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy Z Fold6 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy processor inside with 12 GB of RAM. You also get a 4,400mAh dual battery.

The phone includes a 10MP camera sensor for the cover display. It also has a 4MP under-display camera for the main display. On the back of the phone, there's a 50MP wide-angle sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP telephoto camera.

Samsung has said that the Galaxy Z Fold6 will receive seven years of operating system and security updates. You can buy it with your choice of Silver Shadow, Pink, and Navy colors.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.