Get the Amazon Fire Max 11 with Stylus Pen bundle at its lowest price of $174.98

If you're looking to pick up an Amazon Fire tablet, the Fire Max 11 with Stylus Pen bundle is now at its lowest price of $174.98. This tablet has 64GB of storage and the pen allows you to handwrite notes and doodle ideas anywhere.

In terms of performance, this tablet has an octa-core processor (Mediatek MTK8188J), 4GB of RAM, and Wi-Fi 6 to enable fast streaming. Amazon claims that this hardware combination is enough for responsive gaming and quick multitasking too.

Covering more highlights, Amazon writes:

EXPLORE YOUR CREATIVE SIDE — Draw, design, and take notes with the Fire Max 11 and included Made for Amazon Stylus Pen. Convenient magnetic attach makes it easy to keep your stylus and tablet together.

BIGGER, BRILLIANT, BEAUTIFUL — Vivid 11“ screen with 2.4 million pixels (2000 x 1200 resolution) lets you see every detail of your favorite movies, TV shows, and games. Certified for low blue light.

MAX PERFORMANCE — Built with a powerful octa-core processor, 4 GB memory, and Wi-Fi 6 for fast streaming, responsive gaming, and quick multitasking.

UNLEASH CREATIVITY — The Made for Amazon Stylus Pen helps you draw and design in apps like Picsart or seamlessly add notes to docs. The replaceable battery lasts up to six months.

ALL-DAY ENTERTAINMENT — With 14-hour battery life, maximize your downtime for reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music at home and on the go. Save your favorites with 64 GB storage, and expand to up to 1 TB with micro-SD card (sold separately).

CLEAR COMMUNICATION — The 8 MP camera makes for clear calls to friends and family on Zoom.

GREAT FOR FAMILIES — Amazon Kids offers easy-to-use parental controls on Fire tablets. Subscribe to Amazon Kids+ for access to thousands of books, popular apps and games, videos, songs, Audible books, and more (subscription rates apply).

THIN AND LIGHT — Sleek aluminum design is also durable. It has strengthened glass and is 3 times as durable as the iPad 10.9-inch (10th generation) as measured in tumble tests.

Regarding reviews, the Amazon Fire Max 11 has received 8,175 ratings and scores an overall 4.4 out of 5 stars. Factors people liked with this tablet included its quality, appearance, value, screen size, and ease of use.