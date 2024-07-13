Amazon deal: JBL Bar 1000, 700, 500 Dolby Atmos 7.1.4, 5.1 wireless subwoofer soundbars

Recently, we have covered several audio system-related deals. These have included several AV receivers (AVRs), including the excellent Marantz SR8015 11.2 channel AVR, which were fantastic deals. Outside of those, we have also covered high-end HTIB sound bar models like the Nakamichi Dragon and the Nakamichi Shockwafe. For those who are not looking for a home cinema experience and instead want something for listening to loud music or partying at a fraction of that price, consider the Pyle 4-piece mini HiFi for $360.

Similar to the Nakamichi systems linked above, many people nowadays look at soundbar systems with wireless subwoofers as they are easy to set up, take up less space and sound quite decent. Likewise, LG's newly released S95TR and S90TR have already received price cuts with the former (the flagship) with the latter still selling for well under its original MSRP.

If you want an option with support for IMAX Enhanced, the new Sony BAR 9/8 sound bars are still on sale for their lowest prices, though they lack a wireless subwoofer that you will need to add later if you want deeper bass.

JBL BAR 1000 with detachable surround speakers

Following Sony and LG, JBL has also dropped the prices of its soundbars with wireless subwoofers as they are currently on sale for fantastic prices.

JBL claims that its BAR 1000 model goes as low as 33Hz which is crucial for movie-watching or even some genres of music. The 10-inch subwoofer is rated at 300 watts of RMS power. The total power output of the system is 880 watts at THD (total harmonic distortion) of 1%.

Unlike the 7.1.4 JBL BAR 1000, the BAR 700 and 500 are 5.1 systems which means they lack true Dolby Atmos, but they can still provide an Atmos-like experience. DTS:X is also not supported. The BAR 700 and BAR 500 are rated at 620 watts and 590 watts respectively.

JBL BAR 1000 back panel

Interestingly, all three systems have the subwoofer so if bass is what you are looking for and do not care about the surround or Atmos experience so much, you can opt for the cheapest BAR 500 too.

Get the JBL BAR 1000, 700, and 500 models at the links below:

