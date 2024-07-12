Microsoft Rewards will soon stop auto-renewing Xbox Game Pass subscriptions

If you have signed up for the Microsoft Rewards program, there's been a nice feature that allows users to use the points they have earned for Xbox Game Pass subscriptions. Indeed, Microsoft set it up so those points were set up to be accessed by Game Pass auto-renewal methods. However, that convenient perk is going away in the very near future.

Members of the Microsoft Rewards subreddit on Reddit have been posting images of messages they have received from Microsoft. The message states:

Your Game Pass auto-redeem subscription is being discontinued. Important changes are coming to the auto-redeem functionality for your Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass subscription. As of 8/12/2024, you will no longer be allowed to use your Rewards points to fund your Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass subscriptions. If you'd like to elect another service to use Rewards points for auto-redemption, please visit the Rewards catalog.

Microsoft offered no explanation of why this change has been made for Microsoft Rewards members.

The shutdown of using Microsoft Rewards for Game Pass subscriptions comes just a few days after the company announced sweeping changes to its Game Pass program. They included monthly price increases for PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate that are now in effect for new users, with current subscribers getting hit with the changes on or after September 12, 2024.

Microsoft also announced it would no longer offer the Xbox Game Pass for Console plan for new subscribers. In addition, it will launch a new tier, Xbox Game Pass Standard, that will include access to hundreds of Xbox games but will not offer subscribers any Day One game releases.

An unconfirmed report from Thursday also claims Microsoft will soon end its marketing plans for Xbox consoles in some international markets, including Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).