Get the WD_Black 2TB SN770 internal SSD for its lowest price ever on Amazon at $87

It's time for many people to download the flood of new PC games that will be launching over the next few months. Gamers will not only need more storage for these large gaming files, but they also expect better performance from their storage drives as well. Indeed, many new PC games are recommending solid-state drives for the best performance.

Western Digital's WD_Black division offers fast internal SSDs at solid prices. Right now, the WD_Black 2TB SN770 PCIe Gen4 internal SSD has an all-time low price on Amazon. You can grab it for just $87.24. That's also a $12.26 discount from its standard $99.50 MSRP.

While the WD_Black SN770 internal SSD is not quite as swift as the SN850 model, it's still pretty fast, with read and write speeds of up to 5,150 MB/s. That's more than enough to give you the best performance in the latest PC games.

The SSD is also backward compatible with PCIe Gen3 motherboards, which means even if your gaming PC is a few years older, you can still take advantage of the higher performance and features of the WD_Black 2TB SN770 model.

Windows PC gamers can also download the free WD_Black Dashboard app. It lets you monitor the health of your new internal SSD and optimize its performance for gaming and other storage-intensive tasks.

WD_Black 2TB SN770 PCIe Gen4 internal SSD for $87.24 ($12.26 off MSRP at Amazon US)

