Get this great Alienware wired and wireless gaming mouse for its lowest price ever at Amazon

Usually, when you decide to get a gaming-themed PC mouse, you have to decide if you want a wired mouse for lower latency or a wireless mouse that offers a bit more freedom. However, there are a few mice that offer both options,

One of them is the Alienware 610M gaming mouse. It's currently being sold in its "Dark side of the Moon" color version at a discount on Amazon for an all-time low price of just $39.99. That's a big $20 discount from its normal $59.99 MSRP.

The mouse has a 16,000 DPI sensor for fast responses while playing games. You can connect the mouse to your PC with a USB cable, or you can go fully wireless, with a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 350 hours on a single charge. You will also get a 1,000hz polling rate whether you go wired or wireless with this mouse.

The mouse has seven buttons, and all can be customized with the PC-based Alienware Command Center software. Alienware says owners will feel "pre-loaded tension on the main clicker mechanism for a controlled, crisp, tactile click feel."

The scroll wheel on the mouse can also be changed to let players have the choice of either 12 or 24 steps per the wheel's revolution. The design of the mouse itself is a little different with Alienware stating that its ergonomic shape "offers improved stability and palm cushioning, so you can keep your focus during marathon sessions."

Finally, the backlighting on the mouse supports the company's AlienFX RGB software, with over 16 million color combinations available.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.