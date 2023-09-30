Get this new TCL 55-inch Amazon Fire TV for a new all-time low price of $269.99

With the fall TV season getting underway along with the new NFL and college football season, you may be looking at getting a new smart television for the living room or bedroom. TCL, which is known for making quality smart TVs at affordable prices, currently has a new 55-inch model with Amazon's Fire TV OS at a very low price.

Right now at Amazon, this 55-inch TCL S4 Fire TV is priced at an all-time low of just $269.99. That's a big discount compared to its average price of $301.66,

The TCL S4 550-inch Fire TV has a 4K UHD LED display and supports all the HDR standard (Dolby Vision, HDR10, & HLG) along with Dolby Atmos audio support. It also has a feature called Motion Rate 120 which TCL says will help improve motion clarity while watching or streaming video.

The TV has Amazon's Fire TV OS built in, which means you can access all of the major streaming and live TV services. You won't have to miss any of the new fall TV shows or any of the big live sports events coming over the next few months.

If you are a gamer, the TV has an Auto Game Mode. TCL says that while playing games, it will turn on automatically so players will get low input lag and latency for the best gaming experience possible on the TV.

Other features include support for Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay, and Amazon Alexa. It has three HDMI ports, with one of them being an eARC port for connecting soundbars and speakers.

If you are looking for something bigger, there's a 65-inch version of this TCL Amazon Fire TV that's discounted down to $399.99, which is $120 off its MSRP. The 75-inch version is priced at $549.99.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.