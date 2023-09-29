Samsung's 1TB 990 PRO SSD with a heatsink reaches all-time low price

If you are looking for a fast, reliable, solid SSD, do not go past this deal on Samsung's newest 990 PRO SSD. The 1TB configuration with a heatsink and LED lights has reached its all-time low, allowing you to save up to 47%. The SSD is now available for as low as $79.99.

Samsung 990 PRO SSD with a heatsink 1TB - $79.99 | 47% off on Amazon US.

The Samsung 990 PRO SSD is a PCIe 4.0-based M2 drive with two storage configurations: 1TB and 2TB. The heatsink variant comes with extra passive cooling to ensure the drive stays cool under heavy load and does not throttle.

In addition, there are a few LEDs inside the heatsink to spice things up and make the disk look better inside your computer.

Of course, you do not buy SSDs for their looks. Speed and reliability matter the most, and that is where Samsung's solid-state drives shine (the 990 PRO SSD with a heatsink also shines quite literally).

According to the manufacturer, the disk can reach up to 7,450MB/s read and 6,900MB/s write speeds when connected to compatible PCIe 4 motherboards and processors. It is also worth noting that the Samsung 990 PRO SSD with a heatsink works with Sony's PlayStation 5 consoles, not only gaming PCs.

As for the warranty, you get a 5-year limited warranty or up to 600 TBW (terabytes written). The drive is also rated for up to 1.5 million hours of work.

As a reminder, in August 2024, Samsung announced plans to release the 990 PRO SSD in a 4TB configuration. It will go on sale next month with a $350 price tag.

If you do not need that much storage or cannot afford it, the 1TB configuration for only $79.99 makes the 990 PRO SSD a perfect choice for your computer or console.

