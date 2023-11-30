The 4TB Crucial P3 Plus PCIe Gen4 3D NAND NVMe SSD is selling at a great discount today

Amazon and Newegg are offering a number of great deals on a wide array of storage devices today. So, if you have also been looking for a storage option that fulfills your needs, you might want to check out the 4TB Crucial P3 Plus internal solid-state drive. Currently, it is selling at a great discount on both the platforms so, you can get it for only $179.99 while stocks last.

The P3 Plus internal solid-state drive employs NVMe (PCIe Gen4 x4) technology, offering sequential read speeds of up to 5,000MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 4,200MB/s while delivering random read/write speeds of 650K/900K IOPS. With a storage capacity of 4TB, it provides ample space for your data needs.

This Gen4 NVMe SSD outpaces even the fastest Gen3 NVMe SSDs, delivering up to a 43% improvement in performance. It's built for longevity and reliability, boasting a Mean Time To Failure (MTTF) rating exceeding 1.5 million hours, ensuring extended durability.

Additionally, it maintains backward compatibility with Gen3 systems; however, it is important to keep in mind that this will restrict the SSD's performance to Gen3 speeds. This limitation might undermine the potential for significantly faster speeds that the SSD could achieve in a Gen4-supported system.

4TB Crucial P3 Plus Internal Solid-state Drive (PCIe Gen4 3D NAND NVMe M.2 SSD, up to 5000MB/s): $179.99 (Amazon US) - $179.99 (Newegg US)

Furthermore, you can also check out other SSD deals from Samsung and Crucial. For hard disk drives, you can head over to our HDD deals section to see if anything from there matches your requirements.

If this is not what you want, you can also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg US, or visit our Deals section to see if you find some other great deals.

