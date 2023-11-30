Amazon Deal: 4TB Samsung T7 Shield PCIe NVMe external SSD selling at its best price today

In case you have been in search of a good storage option, you might want to check out the 4TB Samsung T7 Shield PCIe NVMe portable SSD which is currently selling at its best price on Amazon and Newegg as well. Today, you can get it for only $199.99 so, buy it for yourself while you can.

The T7 Shield SSD is a compact external solid-state drive designed for durability and high-speed performance. Offering AES 256-bit hardware encryption and an IP65 rating, it protects your data against dust and water, making it reliable for multimedia tasks and ensuring your data stays safe even in challenging environments.

This drive boasts data transfer rates of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s with USB 3.2 Gen 2 and PCIe NVMe technologies. Its fast sequential read/write speeds allow for swift file transfers and enable seamless editing directly from the drive.

Additionally, the advanced rubber exterior and Dynamic Thermal Guard ensure steady performance by efficiently managing heat during extensive projects. With a rugged design, the T7 Shield is primed for on-location shoots. Furthermore, it offers resistance against 9.8-foot drop while its outer elastomer adds an extra layer of durability to withstand rough handling.

The 4TB Samsung T7 Shield External Solid-state Drive (up-to 1050MB/s, PCIe, NVMe, USB 3.2 Gen2, Rugged, IP65 Water & Dust Resistant): $199.99 (Amazon US) - $199.99 (Newegg US)

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.