PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted recap: Homeworld 3 launch date, S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 trailer and more

The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted streaming event is over, and we go to see a ton of new trailers, announcements, and info about a bunch of upcoming PC games, mostly on the indie side. Here are our highlights from the event.

Homeworld 3

Blackbird Interactive showed off some new footage along with brief interviews with some of of the game's team members. More importantly, we got what we hope is the final release date for the long-awaited space-based RTS sequel. Homeworld 3 is now set for release on March 8, 2024. However, if you buy the Deluxe, Fleet Command, or the Collector's Edition, you can play the game 72 hours early.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

The long-in-development post-apocalypse shooter from GSC GameWorld was the number one "Most Wanted" game for 2024 during the PC Gaming Show. For the event, we got a "thank you" message from the developer's CEO Evgeniy Grygorovych and a new story-themed trailer. The game is due out in the first quarter of 2024.

Pacific Drive

We got a new trailer for this unusual but cool-looking first-person post-apocalypse survival game from developer Ironwood Studios. The trailer has also confirmed a February 22 2024 release date for the game.

Path of Exile 2

The show showed off some more gameplay from Grinding Gears' sequel to its fantasy action RPG, along with some more developer interviews describing what they have planned to add to the game. Grinding Gears previously announced it planned to launch a closed beta for Path of Exile 2 on June 7, 2024.

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2

We got to see some brief gameplay footage from the long-awaited horror-themed RPG sequel, which is now being developed by The Chinese Room. It showed off a new playable clan for the game, Banu Haqim. It's due out sometime in the fall of 2024.

Frostpunk 2

We got a cool looking new trailer for Frostpunk 2, the sequel to the city-building survival game from developer 11 Bit Studios. The game does not yet have a release date.

