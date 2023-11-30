Crucial's latest T500 PCIe Gen4 NVMe internal SSD with heatsink now at its lowest

Last month, Micron introduced its latest T500 Gen4 NVMe internal SSD which employs the company's "advanced 232-layer 3D NAND technology" with "NAND I/O speeds of 2.4 gigabytes per second". Today, it is selling at its lowest price on Amazon at only $101.99. This 40% discount saves you $68 so, grab it while you can.

With it, you get to experience high speeds with sequential read speeds of up to 7,400MB/s and write speeds reaching up to 7,000MB/s while random read/writes of up to 1.18M/1.44M IOPs. The T500 SSD seamlessly integrates into your laptop, desktop, or workstation, enhancing your system's performance.

This SSD allows you to load games up to 16% faster and witness accelerated texture renders, all while reducing CPU utilization with Microsoft DirectStorage integration. It enables up to 42% faster performance in content creation apps so that you can tackle heavy workloads and expedite photo or video rendering processes with ease.

The T500 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD is over 2 times faster than Gen3 SSDs and 12 times faster than SATA. Furthermore, it offers one-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud All-Apps plan upon purchasing and registering the Crucial T500 SSD.

2TB Crucial T500 Solid-state Drive (PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 Internal Gaming SSD, Up to 7400MB/s, Laptop & Desktop Compatible + 1mo Adobe CC All Apps): $101.99 (Amazon US) - $101.99 (Newegg US)

2TB Crucial T500 Solid-state Drive (PCIe Gen4 NVMe M.2 Internal Gaming SSD with Heatsink, Up to 7400MB/s, Playstation 5 Compatible + 1mo Adobe CC All Apps): $124.99 (Amazon US)

