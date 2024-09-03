Both the 1TB and 2TB Samsung 990 EVO SSDs are back down to their lowest prices ever

A few weeks ago, we saw the 1TB version of the Samsung 990 EVO internal solid-state drive go down to its lowest price ever of $69.99. Now the 2TB model of the same SSD has reached its lowest price again, making both models available with big discounts.

The 1TB Samsung 990 EVO SSD is again priced at $69.99 at Amazon or $80 off its $149.99 MSRP. The 2TB version is priced at $129.99 at Amazon, which matches its lowest price ever and is $110 off its $239.99 MSRP.

The read speeds for the Samsung 990 EVO SSDs are supposed to go up to 5,000 MB per second while the write speeds for the drives can go to 4,200MB per second. The random speeds for the driver go up to 700K IOPS read and to 800K IOPS write.

Samsung says the 990 EVO offers 70 percent improved performance per watt over its direct successor, the 970 EVO Plus. While the drives can be installed and used on both PCIe 5.0 x2 and PCIe 4.0 x4 motherboards.

