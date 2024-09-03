Dell reveals a new XPS 13 laptop with Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors and more

Hot on the heels of Intel's reveal of the Core Ultra Series 2 CPUs (also known as the Core Ultra 200V), Dell has announced it will be putting that new chip inside a new version of its flagship XPS 13 laptop.

In an email press release, Dell stated:

Our thinnest XPS provides more power and efficiency to effortlessly tackle the most demanding tasks. This includes a dedicated NPU capable of up to 48 TOPS, enabling advanced AI capabilities such as text and image creation and faster photo or video editing.

The specs of the new XPS 13 include a 13.4-inch display with options for a touch or non-touchscreen screen. You can get it with a normal LED display or with an OLED screen. Dell states this will be the first laptop in the world with a tandem OLED display, which will offer "higher brightness and a longer battery life than a traditional OLED display." The weight of the laptop will be either 2.6 pounds or 2.7 pounds, depending on if you get an OLED display or an LED screen.

The new XPS 13 will launch with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SDD storage, with an additional option for 4 GB of SSD space sometime after its release. It will also include a 55Wh battery that will last up to 26 hours on a single charge. Other features include a 1080p integrated webcam, Wi-Fi 7, and graphite and platinum color choices.

The new Dell XPS 13 notebook, with the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 2 CPUs, will be available for pre-order today at Dell's website for a starting price of $1,399.99 (US) and $1,899.99 (CAN). The notebook will officially go on sale, as with many other Core Ultra Series 2 laptops, on September 24.