Amazon deal: Sony, Sonos wireless subwoofers for Dolby Atmos soundbar setups are still cheap

It is no secret that people love bass, especially when it's deep. A subwoofer can add a lot of impact to the experience whether you are watching a movie or listening to certain genres of music like hip-hop, EDM, or even classical. In case you already have a decent Dolby Atmos or surround setup and are looking to add a sub to that, and you happen to have a Sony or a Sonos system, then now is the right time to grab one as they are still at their lowest prices (buying links towards the end of the article).

First up we have the Sony SA-SW5 and the SA-SW3. While the SW5 is a 300-watt RMS unit, the SW3 is 200 watts. The former features a 180 mm (~ 7 inch) driver while the latter has a 160 mm (~ 6.3 inch) driver. A design difference between the two is the presence of a passive radiator on the SW5 and a bass reflex port on the SW3.

Sony SA-SW5

These wireless subwoofers can be combined with the HT-A9, HT-A7000, HT-A5000, HT-A3000, HT-S2000, and STR-AN1000.

Up next we have the Sonos Sub Mini. Sonos claims "big bass" with the unit and promises to go down to 25 Hz. While Sonos does not disclose the RMS wattage of these, it does reveal the inclusion of two 6-inch force-cancelling drivers.

The Sonos Sub mini is compatible with a wide range of Sonos products. The full list can be found in this support article.

Sonos Sub Mini

Get the Sony and Sonos wireless subwoofers at the links below:

