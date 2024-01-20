Get this Anker USB hub for a rock bottom price with digital coupon for a limited time

If you need some extra ports on your desktop or notebook PC, a USB hub is a great way to handle the situation. Right now, you can get a smaller but useful USB hub from Anker for an all-time low price with a digital coupon for a limited time.

Right now, the Anker 555 USB hub is priced at $59.99 on Amazon, which matches its all-time low price. However, the Amazon listing for the device includes a box that, when clicked, enables a digital coupon to cut the price down by another $14 at checkout. That means you can currently get the Anker 555 USB hub for only $45.99.

The Anker 555 hub has eight ports overall. Two are USB-A data ports so you can connect flash drives or even external hard drives to the hub so they can be used for storage on your desktop and PC. There's also a faster USB-C style port for data and a USB-C Power Delivery input port. It can be connected to a 100W input power source. This will allow the hub to connect to your USB power output on your notebook with up to 85W of power from the output port.

In addition to the USB ports, the Anker 555 hub includes an HDMI port, so you can connect a PC without such a port to a monitor that does for video, with support for up to 4K resolution at a 60Hz refresh rate.

There's also an Ethernet port, in case your notebook PC doesn't have one and you want to use a wired internet connection. There's also an SD card slot that will also accept an adapter for microSD cards.

Keep in mind that Amazon's terms for digital coupons like this one state that the retailer "reserves the right to modify or cancel any voucher at any time."

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Anker 555 USB hub for $45.99 ($14 off with digital coupon)

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.