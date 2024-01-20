75-inch LG 4K Smart webOS 22 TV currently available at its lowest price on Amazon

If you want to enhance your home entertainment experience, check out the 75-inch LG 4K Smart TV (UQ7590 Series), selling at only $646.99 after a huge discount on Amazon. Powered by the a5 Gen 5 AI Processor, this TV goes beyond the basics to deliver a stunning visual and auditory experience. The processor intelligently enhances both picture and sound, elevating your regular content to 4K quality, ensuring sharper definition and detail on the expansive 75-inch screen.

WebOS 22 introduces a tailored viewing experience, allowing you to personalize your preferences with separate accounts and custom recommendations for each family member. No matter the lighting conditions of your room, the AI Brightness Control ensures optimal brightness, adapting the screen to create the perfect viewing atmosphere.

For further streaming convenience with the LG smart TV, you can effortlessly locate your favorite content with integrated access to popular platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV app, Disney+, and HBO Max. Additionally, a vast selection of over 300 free LG Channels offers a diverse range of programming, providing an all-encompassing entertainment experience.

For gaming enthusiasts, the LG UHD TV offers a streamlined gaming experience, allowing you to adjust all your game settings in one central location conveniently. The TV's slim and sleek design, featuring minimal bezels, ensures that it seamlessly integrates into your living space, adding a touch of sophistication.

LG 75-Inch Class UQ7590 Series LED 4K UHD Smart WebOS 22 TV (AI-Powered 4K, Cloud Gaming (75UQ7590PUB, 2022), Grey): $646.99 (Amazon US)

