65-Inch LG 4K Smart TV with webOS22 back to its lowest price

Today, Amazon is offering a great deal on the 65-inch LG UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV which is selling for only $426.99 after a huge discount on its original MSRP of $629.99 so, get it for yourself while you can (buying link towards the end of the article).

This smart TV comes equipped with the advanced a5 Gen5 AI Processor, enhancing both picture and sound quality. With the processor's artificial intelligence, you can expect an elevated viewing and listening experience.

Running on the intuitive WebOS 22, it allows for a personalized viewing experience with individual accounts and tailored recommendations for each family member. It's a user-friendly feature that caters to the diverse preferences within your household.

When it comes to streaming, the LG UQ7570 offers the ultimate convenience. With built-in access to popular platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV app, Disney+, and HBO Max, you can easily find and enjoy your favorite content.

Additionally, the TV provides instant access to a vast array of over 300 free LG Channels, spanning genres from comedy and movies to sports. Whether you're in the mood for something fresh or revisiting old favorites, the diverse selection ensures there's something for everyone.

For gaming enthusiasts, the TV features a Game Optimizer, allowing you to enhance your gaming experience by quickly adjusting all game settings in one convenient location. This inclusion ensures that gamers can tailor their setup for the best performance and enjoyment.

LG 65-Inch Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV (AI-Powered 4K, Cloud Gaming (65UQ7570PUJ, 2022), Black): $426.99 (Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.