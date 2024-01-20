Save 42% on Amazon Fire HD 10 64GB tablet, now available for an all-time low price

The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet (released in October 2023) with 64GB of onboard storage is now available for a new all-time low price. For those who do not need or cannot afford expensive tablets but still want a decent media machine, the Fire HD 10 offers plenty of capabilities. And the best part is you can now save 42% on the 64GB configuration, getting it for as little as $104.99.

Amazon Fire HD 10 64GB - $104.99 | 42% off on Amazon US

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

The Amazon Fire HD 10, as the name implies, is an Android tablet with a 10.1-inch 1080p display and stylus support with up to 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity (sold separately for $34.99). It is powered by an eight-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM, which is enough for daily tablet use and two apps running side-by-side. Amazon says the latest Fire HD 10 tablet provides up to 25% more performance than its predecessor.

64GB of storage might sound modest, but you can expand the tablet's storage with microSD cards up to 1TB (sold separately).

The built-in battery should last you up to 13 hours on a single charge, so you can binge-watch your favorite shows without worrying about running out of juice. There are also two 5MP cameras for video calls, taking pictures, etc.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is available in black, lilac, and ocean colors. All three are available on sale, so you can pick the one you like the most.

