Get this cool looking but powerful ASUS gaming router for its lowest price at Amazon

Most WiFi home routers have the same basic design, with a flat base with some antenna poking out on the top. That's definitely not the case with the recently launched ASUS ROG Rapture GT6 router. Its design makes it look like a tiny but cool-looking gaming tower.

Right now, you can get the black version of the ASUS ROG Rapture GT6 router for its lowest price ever on Amazon. It currently lists for $229.99 which is $140 lower than its normal $369.99 MSRP. The same router comes in a white as well for $249.99, or $120 lower than its MSRP.

The ASUS ROG Rapture GT6 router not only looks cool but it's also a powerful router for gaming or anything else for your home network. The WiFi 6 router has a range of up to 5,800 square feet with its RangeBoost Plus technology. It adds:

To prevent signal drops and inconsistent speeds across nodes, the GT6 embeds nine internal antennas at different angles, effectively limiting dead zones. The additional horizontal antenna provides more options for optimal signal direction.

The router can also access some recent advances in the wireless spectrum:

The ROG Rapture GT6 supports the newly expanded UNII-4 spectrum, also known as the 5.9 GHz band. This band fully unleashes the power of WiFi 6 by bringing a third and clear 160 MHz channel without any radar system interference. By leveraging this advantage, users can enjoy stable and powerful mesh backhaul performance that improves the signal range of the 160 MHz channel by up to 20%, without needing to upgrade to devices that explicitly support the 5.9 GHz band.

The router also keeps things cool inside with grills at the top, the bottom, and the sides that can dissipate the heat. It also has three 1 Gbps ports and a 2.5 Gbps WAN port for the best-wired gaming connections.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

