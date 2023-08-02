Get a $200 Amazon gift card if you preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone

Last week at Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung revealed a number of new mobile devices. That included its two latest foldable smartphones; the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5. If you are interested in getting the unlocked versions of these phones, Amazon has some nice pre-order offers.

For a limited time, you can preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 5 from Amazon and get a $200 physical gift card from the retailer at no additional cost.

Keep in mind that Samsung is also offering a free storage upgrade for preorder offers that extends to Amazon as well, which means you can get the maximum 512 GB amount of onboard storage for $1,799.99, which is normally the price for the 256GB version.

The smartphone has a 6.2-inch cover screen that unfolds to a 7.6-inch display that's protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The phone also has 12GB of RAM, five cameras (including a 4MP under-display camera), and a 4,400mAh.

Amazon also has a similar preorder offer for the smaller foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip 5. You can buy the unlocked version from the retailer and get a $150 Amazon physical gift card. Again this is at no additional cost. The $999.99 preorder price also gets you the free storage upgrade to 512GB.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a larger 3.4-inch cover screen that can be customized in a number of ways, including a number of watch faces and widgets for news, weather, and more. The phone unfolds to show its 7.6-inch Infinity Flex display. It has 8GB of RAM, two 12MP cameras found on the cover screen, and a 3,700mAh battery.

Keep in mind you can also preorder the new Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic from Amazon and get a $50 gift card at no additional cost. All of these offers end on August 11.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.