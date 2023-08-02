Get this cool looking Lenovo Legion PC gaming mouse for less than $10 on Amazon

If you are looking for a new mouse for your gaming PC, but don't want to spend tons of money, there's a new discount on a cool-looking Lenovo mouse that you might want to consider.

Right now on Amazon, the Lenovo Legion M200 PC gaming mouse is priced at the rock bottom level of $9.49. That's a huge $15.50 discount from its normal $24.99 price tag. This is the perfect mouse for not just gaming but for any kind of PC work or activity.

So what do you get for a mouse that costs less than $10? Well the Lenovo Legion M200 has five buttons on its ambidextrous design. It also has a DPI switch near its scroll wheel for its sensor, which lets you adjust the sensitivity of the mouse up to 2,400 DPI.

That's not the fastest setting on a gaming mouse, but it certainly is solid for this particular price. It also supports up to 500 fps with a 30 inches per seconds maximum moving speed.

Perhaps the coolest thing about the Lenovo Legion M200 is its RGB backlighting feature. It lights up the futuristic art design on the mouse in seven different colors (Red, Yellow, Green, Blue, Purple, Pink, and Sky Blue). Best of all, it doesn't require any special software to set it up.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

