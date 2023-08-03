UK deals: MSI Raider and Cyborg gaming laptops at rock-bottom prices

In the market for a new laptop that can keep up with your gaming and creative demands? MSI has long been one of the top picks for gamers and power users, and right now, you can score big savings on several of their gaming laptops.

The MSI Raider GE66 12UH-280UK is a good deal for gamers looking for a high-performance laptop. You can get this powerful laptop for just £1,699 on Amazon UK, saving you £1,200 off the full price.

With its 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, the Raider GE66 delivers high-level gaming. The 15.6-inch QHD 240Hz display provides an immersive visual experience with smooth gameplay. With 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, you'll have plenty of speed and space to run multiple applications and load games.

The other big deal is MSI Raider GE77HX 12UHS-065UK. It is a powerful gaming laptop with the 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HX and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. This processor and graphics card combination allows for seamless gameplay.

The laptop's 17.3-inch QHD (2560x1440) display with a 240Hz refresh rate ensures that visuals are crisp and smooth, providing an immersive experience. Additionally, it features 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB NVMe Gen 4 SSD. The laptop is priced at £2,432, which is £1560 off its MSRP.

The last deal is the much more affordable MSI Cyborg 15-Inch. It has a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H processor with ten cores and 16 threads to handle demanding games and apps. It also features an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card with up to 8GB of video memory, providing solid gameplay on the bigger titles.

The 15.6-inch display has a Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution and a fast 144Hz refresh rate for sharp visuals. Thanks to an thermal module with anti-dust technology, the laptop stays cool under load. You can get it for £999, saving you £400 off the MSRP.

