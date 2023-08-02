UK deals: Crucial P5 Plus 1TB and 2TB NVMe Gen 4 SSDs cheapest ever

Are you running out of storage space on your PS5? If so, you're not alone. The good news is that there are now great PS5 SSD deals from Crucial. The Crucial P5 Plus 1TB 2TB deal can save you a significant amount of money on a new SSD, which will give you more storage space to enjoy your games.

The Crucial P5 Plus 1TB Gen4 NVMe M.2 SSD features a PCIe 4.0 interface and NAND modules to achieve sequential read speeds of up to 6600MB/s - nearly twice as fast as previous generation PCIe 3.0 SSDs. This enables faster boot times and faster game loading.

The P5 Plus uses 3D NAND flash memory for high storage density and power efficiency. It is rated for up to 600 TBW (terabytes written) endurance, which means it should easily last for years of heavy gaming use. The 5-year warranty provides additional long-term peace of mind.

Crucial also includes an aluminum heatsink which is required for PS5 installation and optimal thermal performance. Many third party SSDs require you to purchase and install a heatsink separately. The heatsink comes pre-installed with the P5 Plus so you can upgrade quickly with no extra hassle. However, it is worth noting that there are also desktop versions without a heatsink.

Sony has strict requirements for compatible PS5 SSDs in order to take full advantage of the console's ultra-fast speeds, and the P5 Plus meets or exceeds all of them.

